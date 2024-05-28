New York Yankees ‘Eager’ to Get Ace Pitcher Back From Injury
The New York Yankees rotation has been better than anyone could've expected entering the season. There were questions about the pitching staff in the offseason and the Yankees have done nothing but quiet those doubts.
If someone had told fans that the staff would look like this despite Gerrit Cole not throwing a pitch, many wouldn't believe it.
However, 37-18 on the season and 7-3 in their last 10 games, New York hasn't shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
While the rotation has done what it has, it's interesting to think about how good it can truly be when Cole returns. He's arguably the best pitcher in baseball and is coming off a season where he posted a 2.63 ERA and won the Cy Young.
If he can return and give the Yankees similar production, they have to feel confident about the rotation heading into the second half of the season and hopefully, the postseason.
Looking at one player each team's "eager" to get back, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com listed the right-handed ace.
"He has been throwing from a mound since May 4 and threw 20 pitches of live batting practice on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. New York sits in first place in the AL East despite being without the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner all year, so Cole’s return should make a strong rotation even better."
Cole had a scare in Spring Training, mentioning an elbow issue. An elbow injury was the last thing the team wanted to hear, but it was later discovered that it wouldn't require surgery.
All signs have pointed to him being in a great spot in terms of his rehab. He's one of the biggest pieces to the future of this organization and they can't risk having him deal with a long-term injury, so shutting him down was the right thing to do.
With New York playing as well as they have in a very long time, the addition of Cole can't be overlooked. He's the ace and will help this team in many different ways.