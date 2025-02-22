New York Yankees Emerging As Favorite To Land Star Slugger Next Offseason
The New York Yankees have started up at Spring Training with high expectations coming into the season.
This winter, the Yankees made some good moves to position themselves well to compete in 2025 and beyond.
Despite making the World Series in 2024, New York wasn’t a perfect team. However, Brian Cashman did a nice job filling out the roster both in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
One position that was a glaring need was at first base. The Yankees addressed that need by signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal.
The former MVP might have had a down season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, but he is still an upgrade compared to what New York has received production-wise at the position.
While he might not be a star for the Yankees, he will likely be on the field nearly every day, which provides a ton of value.
Even though Goldschmidt is a strong fit for New York now, the one-year contract likely means this will be a short-term relationship between the two sides.
Recently, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it known that he will be hitting free agency.
The 25-year-old slugger will be arguably the best free agent on the market next winter, and the Yankees make a lot of sense as a fit for him.
Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke about New York as one of the most likely destinations for him next winter.
Since the first base has been a bit of a mess for the Yankees in recent years, pursuing one of the best young players in the game at the position makes a lot of sense. After missing out on bringing back Juan Soto last year, New York is also likely hungry to bring in a star to pair with Aaron Judge once again.
In 2024 with the Blue Jays, Guerrero slashed 323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. Even though he is known for his power, the right-hander has become a well-round hitter as shown by his .323 batting average last year.
While the Yankees might be the favorites to land him as of now, a lot can change between now and next offseason. New York is going to be well-positioned to make him a substantial financial offer and they also can offer the ability to consistently play in meaningful games in October.
Guerrero Jr. has stated his desire to win, and there are few teams in the American League set up better than the Yankees to do that for years to come.