Giancarlo Stanton Appreciates the Chance to Get to 350 Home Runs

Stanton became the seventh-fastest player to reach the milestone on Wednesday.

Giancarlo Stanton was just 20 years old when he debuted for the Marlins in 2010.

He hit 22 home runs that season, a strong indicator that many more longballs would follow in the years to come. On Wednesday, Stanton, now a member of the Yankees, hit the 350th homer of his career. The 32-year-old became the seventh-fastest player to reach that total.

When asked to reflect on the feat, Stanton thought back to the uncertainty that lied ahead of him as a young player.

"It’s pretty cool,” he said. “When I began this journey, I didn't know really what to expect or where I'd be, or how long I'd be around, so yeah, it's a cool feat."

Stanton, who tallied three RBI in the Yankees’ 5-2 win over the Orioles, had to sign a bat and a few balls to get his milestone home run back after it landed in Yankee Stadium’s right field seats. The first-inning, two-run homer, served up by Baltimore righty Tyler Wells on a 1-0 count, carried 417 feet and had a rather Stantonian exit velocity of 108.6 mph.

Milestone aside, the home run was a welcomed sight for Stanton, who had not hit one out since New York’s season-opening series against Boston. The slugger had been stuck in a slump from April 12-23, going 7-48 (.152) with 17 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit. On Tuesday, however, Stanton picked up two hits in a 12-8 win over Baltimore.

Then came No. 350 on Wednesday. More milestones surely await.

“That guy, he’s a baller,” said fellow masher Aaron Judge. “"I'm excited for seeing 450, 500 homers."

