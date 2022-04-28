Giancarlo Stanton Appreciates the Chance to Get to 350 Home Runs
Giancarlo Stanton was just 20 years old when he debuted for the Marlins in 2010.
He hit 22 home runs that season, a strong indicator that many more longballs would follow in the years to come. On Wednesday, Stanton, now a member of the Yankees, hit the 350th homer of his career. The 32-year-old became the seventh-fastest player to reach that total.
When asked to reflect on the feat, Stanton thought back to the uncertainty that lied ahead of him as a young player.
"It’s pretty cool,” he said. “When I began this journey, I didn't know really what to expect or where I'd be, or how long I'd be around, so yeah, it's a cool feat."
Stanton, who tallied three RBI in the Yankees’ 5-2 win over the Orioles, had to sign a bat and a few balls to get his milestone home run back after it landed in Yankee Stadium’s right field seats. The first-inning, two-run homer, served up by Baltimore righty Tyler Wells on a 1-0 count, carried 417 feet and had a rather Stantonian exit velocity of 108.6 mph.
Milestone aside, the home run was a welcomed sight for Stanton, who had not hit one out since New York’s season-opening series against Boston. The slugger had been stuck in a slump from April 12-23, going 7-48 (.152) with 17 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit. On Tuesday, however, Stanton picked up two hits in a 12-8 win over Baltimore.
Then came No. 350 on Wednesday. More milestones surely await.
“That guy, he’s a baller,” said fellow masher Aaron Judge. “"I'm excited for seeing 450, 500 homers."
