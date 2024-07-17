New York Yankees 'Have Eyed' AL East Rival's Solid Lefty Reliever
The Tampa Bay Rays appear to be open for business ahead of the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline, which could benefit the New York Yankees.
The AL East rival Rays, who are still in the Wild Card race at 48-48 and 5.5 games back of the third and final spot, already shipped out righty relief pitcher Phil Maton to the New York Mets and starter Aaron Civale to the Brewers. They will likely sell-off additional arms by the deadline.
According to SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino, Yankees people have been eyeing Rays left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger since the early portion of the season.
Cleavinger, 30, has posted a 3.52 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, three saves, an opposing batting average of .225 and 49 strikeouts across 38.1 innings (42 appearances) pitched this year. The Yankees could use a southpaw in their banged up and underperforming bullpen, and if history repeats itself (Mets got Maton for cash or a player to be named later), they may be able to land the veteran hurler at a low-cost.
But Cleavinger is coming off a 2023 campaign that ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, limiting him to just 15 appearances (12 innings). He has solid numbers this season, but has gone through struggles of his own as of late, allowing 11 earned runs in his last 12.2 innings.
As Martino also reported, the Yankees are mulling the possibility of moving rookie phenom starter Luis Gil to the bullpen with his career-high in professional innings approaching (6.2 innings left to go). They could instead acquire a depth starter, and they have Clarke Schmidt progressing in his rehab from a strained lat as well.
That being said, even if Gil gets moved to a relief role, the Yankees still need multiple bullpen arms. It sounds like Cleavinger is an option they have been discussing for a while now, and it wouldn't be a shock if a deal could came to fruition in the coming weeks.