Jameson Taillon ‘Ready to Dominate’ Rehab After Ankle Surgery

Jameson Taillon is on the mend.

The Yankees right-hander underwent ankle surgery on Thursday. Taillon tore a tendon in his right ankle in September, which hindered him down the stretch. Now the two-time Tommy John recipient is ready to take on another rehab.

“So excited that this ankle is fixed! Feeling amazed,” Taillon wrote in an Instagram story. “Ready to dominate the rehab/recovery process and come back even stronger (like I’ve done every time).”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman previously said that Taillon’s ankle would sideline him for about five months. That means he could miss a good chunk, if not all, of spring training.

Taillon is coming off his first season in pinstripes after Cashman acquired him from the Pirates last offseason. The 29-year-old had pitched in just seven games between 2019 and 2020 due to his second TJS procedure, but Taillon made 29 starts for New York.

Taillon went through peaks and valleys in his return to action. He posted a 5.74 ERA in his first 12 starts before tallying a 2.57 mark over his next 12. He then allowed 11 earned runs in his last two August starts before finishing the season with four earned over his last three appearances. That included an extended opener appearance on the season’s final day when the Yankees clinched a wild card spot with a 1-0, extra-inning win over the Rays.

Taillon threw 3.1 scoreless innings on his injured ankle that afternoon.

The hurler finished the season with an 8-6 record and 4.30 ERA over 144. 1 innings. Taillon is one of 19 arbitration-eligible Yankees this offseason and is projected to earn $4.7 million, per MLB Trade Rumors.

