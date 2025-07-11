Yankees Jazz Chisholm Rounds Out HR Derby
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm will participate in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, the final of eight entrants to be announced.
Since returning from an oblique injury on June 3, Chisholm has been a serious force for the Yankees' offense. Chisholm has the second-most home runs on the Yankees roster this season with 17, behind only Aaron Judge, with 34. Judge, who won the 2017 Home Run Derby, will be sitting this one out as he has every year since the win. This will be Chisholm's first home run derby.
Chisholm has slashed .251/.346/.876 this season.
Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who currently leads the league in home runs with 36, will participate as well. The other participants will include Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz and Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood.
The Home Run Derby will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday, July 14 at 8pm.
The following evening, on Tuesday, July 15, Chisholm, Judge and Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried will participate in the 2025 All-Star Game.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!