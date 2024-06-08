New York Yankees Legend Doesn't Hold Back About Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge has become one of the best players in baseball. Some might even argue that the New York Yankees' slugger is the best player in baseball.
While he may not quite have that title, there are very few players who are capable of doing what Judge does at the plate.
So far this season, Judge and the Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They hold a 45-19 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. No signs of major weakness have been detected either.
With all the success that Judge has had, there is also another aspect that makes him so special. Judge is simply a perfect Yankee.
During a recent interview, New York legend Alex Rodriguez spoke out about Judge. He could not stop praising the superstar slugger.
“If you could make up the perfect New York, Madison Avenue player, it would be Aaron Judge."
Rodriguez continued forward, talking about Judge's character and how that makes him such a special player.
“He is also a tremendous young man, like Derek Jeter. The prototypical New York guy, Madison Avenue: likable, great parents, educated, married to his junior high sweetheart. He is the type of player that George Steinbrenner would have been madly in love with."
Thankfully, Judge chose to pursue baseball over football. As Rodriguez also mentioned, he had colleges coming after him with offers to play on the gridiron.
“How lucky are we that he chose baseball over football because he had Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State coming after him."
So far this season with the Yankees, Judge has put up another monstrous season. He has compiled a .289 batting average to go along with 21 home runs and 54 RBI's. Needless to say, he's well on his way towards competing for the AL MVP award.
More importantly, Judge is leading his New York team towards a potential World Series run. At this point in the year, they certainly look like a favorite to win a championship.
At 32 years old, Judge is in the prime of his career. The Yankees are lucky that he chose to stay in free agency rather than walk, and he's giving them his best baseball.
Hopefully, New York will be able to make the deep postseason run that's expected out of them. With Judge leading the way, things are looking very bright.