New York Yankees Look Guaranteed to Have AL MVP in Latest MVP Poll
The New York Yankees have enjoyed great success this season for many reasons. However, the ridiculous numbers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have put up are at the top of that list.
Soto and Judge instantly became one of the best duos in baseball, and with nearly 75 games played together, it's tough to argue that they aren't the best duo in the league.
They're getting rewarded for it, too. In the latest MLB poll that was voted on by 42 MLB.com experts, they rank No. 1 and No. 2.
Judge has 38 first place votes and Soto has four.
It's not the craziest thing to suggest that Judge looks even better than he did in 2022 when he won the MVP. The recently turned 32-year-old is slashing .299/.425/.686 with an OPS+ of 210 and 26 home runs.
He finished the 2022 campaign with a .425 OBP, .686 SLG, and 210 OPS+, so it's certainly comparable. His at-bats, however, just look different.
He's locked in like none other and looks to be well on his way to earning some more hardware.
"Judge's 62.5 percent hard-hit rate is in baseball's top 1 percent, as is his 96.7 mph average exit velocity. That's again proven to be an excellent recipe for hits -- and extra-base hits in particular," Jason Foster of MLB.com wrote.
Soto is doing what everyone expected when he was traded to the Yankees in the offseason.
He's currently slashing .315/.433/.592 with an OPS+ of 189 and 18 home runs.
While Judge's numbers are better, the baseball world can't ignore Soto.
"Soto led our MVP polls in April and May thanks to a scorching start, but it's not like he's hit a cold spell – which goes to show just how hot his Yankees teammate has been.
"Soto still leads MLB in on-base percentage and is second behind Judge in OPS (1.025), and he's still among the AL leaders in homers (18) and RBIs (55)."
If they continue to play the way they have, it looks certain that New York will have another MVP.
It's interesting that it could come down to two teammates, but kudos to the front office for putting a lineup together that arguably features the two best hitters in baseball.
Another MVP in the Bronx is always welcomed, but their focus is on winning the World Series, especially the fans.