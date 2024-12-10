New York Yankees Make Big Splash Signing to Boost Rotation
The New York Yankees just made a major splash in free agency.
According to an X post from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, "BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher."
This news had been percolating for some time on Tuesday, as multiple MLB insiders were reporting that the Yankees had become increasingly close to signing Fried.
"Fried, the top remaining left-handed starter on the free-agent market, is expected to choose his next team by Thursday, according to major-league sources briefed on the negotiations," wrote The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal in a December 10 article.
Rosenthal later added, "The Yankees... are 'all over' Fried, according to one source with knowledge of their discussions."
And the New York Post's Jon Heyman shared similar optimism when it came to the Yankees securing Fried.
"I know the Yankees loved [Fried], they had a great conference call... and they lost out on Soto, as we know," Heyman said, per the Bleacher Report Walk-Off X account. "At this moment, I might say Yankees favored on Fried."
Heyman's sentiment proved correct just a few hours after it was made public.
This marks a major signing for the Yankees, who just added a proven veteran arm who is known to perform when it matters most.
Some might scoff at the fact that Fried is 31 years old, which meant he'll be 39 by the time his contract with the Yankees is up.
Others might note that the starting rotation wasn't one of the Yankees' weaknesses heading into the offseason. However, they're clearly keen to improve their roster by any means necessary for the 2025 season. And that's exactly what they did in signing Fried.