Yankees Starting Pitcher Beginning Rehab Assignment
A New York Yankees starting pitcher has moved one step closer to being activated off the injured list.
Per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that right-hander Marcus Stroman is heading to Double-A Somerset for the start of a rehab assignment.
Stroman will be joining Giancarlo Stanton there, who is beginning his own rehab assignment with the affiliate today.
After leaving his outing early against the San Francisco Giants on April 11, Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL the following day with left knee inflammation.
An MRI came back clean, though the 34-year-old received a cortisone shot to help combat the ailment. He completed a bullpen session on May 5 before throwing in a simulated game on May 9, though he was still dealing with discomfort in his knee up to that point.
Stroman later tossed live batting practice sessions on May 31 and June 5, acting as a precursor to his rehab assignment.
He struggled through his first three outings this season, posting an 11.57 ERA in 9 1/3 innings. Over 30 appearances (29 starts) during the 2024 campaign, Stroman logged a 4.31 ERA while not pitching during New York's playoff run.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!