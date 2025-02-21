New York Yankees Need Slugging Free Agent, But Cost Will be High
The New York Yankees addressed their first base problem by signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
The 37-year-old former MVP brings four Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers to the position, one the Yankees have struggled to generate offense from thanks to injuries to players like Anthony Rizzo.
In the short-term, he’s a great fit for a Yankees team hoping to win a 2025 World Series. In the long term? Well, New York will still need an answer.
The answer could be Ben Rice, who logged time there last year after Rizzo’s injury and has flexibility as a catcher. He slashed .171/.264/.349/.613 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in 50 games. But he was pressed into service and needs more development time.
New York’s long-term answer could hit the free-agent market next fall in the form of Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
He recently told the Blue Jays he was done talking about a contract extension as he and the team were unable to reach a deal before his own deadline. So, the belief is that he’ll be a free agent.
Every MLB analyst sees him as the top free agent next offseason and CBS Sports attempted to determine what he might get in terms of salary.
The site projected that he would get a 12-year, $456 million deal, which would be $38 million per year. CBS admitted the projecting was conservative but believed he would become the seventh free-agent hitter to clear $35 million in average annual value.
The 26-year-old is well worth the consideration, even at that price.
In six MLB seasons he has a slash line of .288/.363/.500/.863 with 160 home runs and 507 RBI. He’s made four All-Star Game appearances, won two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove. Signing him next offseason for that sort of deal means Guerrero is the first baseman likely until the end of his career.
The Yankees have the position. But will they have the money?
That is a consideration, even as the franchise typically fields one of the biggest payrolls in baseball. Ten players are under contract for 2026 and, per Spotrac, have a combined adjusted payroll of $202 million.
Cody Bellinger could come off the books if he exercises the opt-out on his $22.5 million salary. About $8 million could come off the books if the Yankees pass on team options for pitchers Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga.
That doesn’t include arbitration-eligible or pre-arbitration players.
The Yankees tend to come to play when it comes to luring top free agents. They should be in the mix for Guerrero and, in truth, he’s a player they need in 2026.