Yankees Offense Shows Up to Clinch A's Series
After a stunning start by Jazz Chisholm Jr., the New York Yankees finished their series against the Oakland Athletics with a 12-5 win.
Chisholm homered in the bottom of the second, then tripled in the bottom of the third before scoring himself on a Goldschmidt walk, securing a 5-0 lead for the team heading into the fourth.
Cody Bellinger homered also, in the bottom of the fifth, to score Anthony Volpe and Trent Grisham.
Aaron Judge homered twice for the 44th multi-homer game of his career, in the bottom of the fourth and again at the bottom of the seventh for a 12-5 lead that held to the end.
Volpe went on to strike out in the bottom of the eighth inning, resulting in a call that got under his skin and ultimately culminating in his first career ejection.
The Yankees offense has been questionable lately, and the team had lost 10 of their last 15 games heading into Sunday afternoon. With a triumphant win and a terrific day for some of their stars, they might be on their way back from this little dark age.
