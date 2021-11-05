Yankees' Brett Gardner Enters Free Agency

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner will enter free agency after declining his player option. Veteran reliever Darren O'Day also became a free agent on Thursday.

The Yankees' longest-tenured player is a free agent.

Outfielder Brett Gardner declined his player option on Thursday. When New York also declined Gardner's club option, the 38-year-old officially entered free agency.

Veteran reliever Darren O'Day is in the same boat, also becoming a free agent on Thursday. He joins other Yankees like first baseman Anthony Rizzo and starting pitcher Corey Kluber on the free-agent market.

This doesn't necessarily mean Gardner won't be back in 2022, though.

Gardner will receive a $1.15-million buyout and could re-sign with the club this winter. The outfielder made $1.85 million last season.

It's hard to envision Gardner wearing another uniform. Gardner has been in pinstripes since his MLB debut back in 2008, accumulating 1,688 games played and 1,470 hits over the following 14 years at the big-league level.

After New York lost to the Red Sox last month in the American League Wild Card Game, Gardner made it clear that he wants to be back in 2022.

"I hope that I'm back next season," he said. "I hope that I'm back in that room, and I hope that I'm in Tampa come February, but there's obviously a long time between now and then, a lot of things that need to get figured out. We'll see what happens."

Gardner re-signed last offseason, brought back to be a fourth or fifth outfielder off the bench. With injuries to Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and more, Gardner ended up securing quite a bit of playing time. Only two other Yankees players—DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge—appeared in more games during the 2021 season than Gardner (140).

Production was down for Gardner—the outfielder hit .222 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI and a .689 OPS—but his durability and leadership off the field never wavered during a roller-coaster campaign.

