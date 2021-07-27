Yankees OF Clint Frazier Undergoing Neurological Tests

Aaron Boone hopes to have a clearer update on the outfielder on Wednesday.

The Yankees hope some clarity on Clint Frazier’s vision is on the way.

The outfielder, sidelined since early July, underwent “a battery of neurological testing all day” Monday and Tuesday, according to Aaron Boone. Those tests were conducted in Michigan.

Boone said an update on Frazier’s tests could be available Wednesday.

“I know it was extensive yesterday and today,” the manager said Tuesday. “Hopefully we’ll have something for you tomorrow, but I don’t know much beyond that.”

Frazier was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on July 2 with vertigo, but that was ruled out a few days later. The Yankees then considered Frazier’s issues vision related.

Asked Tuesday if this was still a sight related matter, Boone said, “I think there’s some vision things that they’re trying to work through.” He made mention of contacts and how Frazier’s eyes move in response to “different things.” Boone previously said that Frazier had been fit for glasses as well.

“I don’t have much for you today,” Boone continued, “other than I know he’s going through some things that, hopefully, give us a final, ‘Here’s where we stand, here’s what the next steps are.’”

Boone said in mid-July that “larger, more serious” issues were not a concern, but a clear diagnosis still hasn’t been provided for the 26-year-old. Boone added Tuesday that Frazier’s symptoms “didn’t seem” to stem from concussions sustained in 2018.

Frazier has not played since June 30 after pulling himself from the second inning of a game against the Angels. He complained of dizziness at the time. Named the Yankees’ starting left fielder prior to the season, he struggled before his I.L. stint. Frazier slashed .186/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 183 at-bats.

He was sharing playing time with Miguel Andújar before going down.

