Yankees Activate Domingo Germán, Continue Adding to Bullpen

Germán will pitch in relief now that he’s back from shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees activated Domingo Germán off the injured list Wednesday, thus adding another high-octane arm to their bullpen.

Outfielder Estevan Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Like Luis Severino, who made his season debut Tuesday, Germán is a right-hander with plenty of experience starting, but he’s not built up for such a workload right now. Instead, Germán will pitch out of the bullpen. Aaron Boone said his duties could include pitching multiple frames at a time and high-leverage situations; a similar job description was provided when Severino rejoined the team.

Germán has spent a handful of games in the bullpen in each of his big league seasons, so this work won’t be unfamiliar to him.

“He’s comfortable doing it,” Boone said Wednesday. “He’s used to doing it.”

Sidelined with right shoulder inflammation, Germán has not pitched in the majors since July 31. He pitched in relief three times before the injury, but most of his work came as a starter, and with mixed results.

Germán owns a 4.45 ERA in just under 100 innings this season, and he has struggled with the long ball. He allowed 17 homers in his first 21 appearances.

The Yankees can’t have that trend continue if Germán is to pitch important innings during the final few games of the stretch run and, potentially, in October. His career splits favor a relief role, but the sample is limited and it’s been a while since Germán has seen major league action.

That will change sooner than later, though.

“I’d love to get Domingo in there, but the game will dictate it,” Boone said of Wednesday’s contest against the Rangers. “Excited though that we’re getting a really good pitcher back in the mix to hopefully help us here.”

