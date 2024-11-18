New York Yankees Predicted to Lose All-Star to AL West Team
The New York Yankees were riding high most of the 2024 season, making it to the World Series before stumbling against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the great run, the Yankees' roster will likely look significantly different come spring 2025.
The Yankees are trying to retain mega superstar Juan Soto, who is expected to land a historic long-term deal in free agency. Regardless of whether they re-sign Soto or not, second baseman Gleyber Torres is also a free agent and could be on the way out.
MLB.com's staff recently predicted that Torres could wind up with the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.
The Yankees acquired Torres as a top prospect at the 2016 MLB trade deadline in exchange for closer Aroldis Chapman. Torres found his way to the majors a year and a half later and flourished as a rookie in 2018, slashing .271/.340/.480 with 24 HR and 77 RBI. He made the AL All-Star team and was third in the Rookie of the Year voting. Torres became one of the most feared hitters in the league in 2019, belting 38 HR with 90 RBI with .535 slugging percentage and .871 OPS and making the All-Star squad for the second-straight season.
However, Torres struggled in the COVID-shortened 2020 season after moving to shortstop. He hit only .243 with three homers in 160 at-bats. Although his batting average climbed to .259 in 2021, his overall production dipped to nine homers and a mediocre .697 OPS. Torres also struggled mightily defensively, leading the league in errors at shortstop in 2020 and his .952 fielding percentage in 2021 was .022 below the league average of .974 for shortstops.
While Torres found his stroke at the plate with 49 home runs combined in 2022 and 2023, he led the league in errors at second base in 2023. His defensive woes continued and overall offensive production plummeted last season, leading him to be benched twice. But Torres was able to rebound in the second half of the season, hitting .292 with a .780 OPS in the final 61 games.
Although Torres was solid at the plate in the AL Playoffs against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, he struggled in the World Series against the Dodgers. A change of scenery would likely benefit Torres with the Mariners being a potential suitor.
The Yankees did not extend the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Torres, so if he leaves for another team they would not receive a draft pick as compensation in return.