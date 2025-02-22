New York Yankees Prospect Could Be Potential Replacement if Star Slugger Misses Time
With spring training underway for the New York Yankees, injuries are already starting to become an issue.
It was a strong offseason for the Yankees this winter, but the team is already facing some early adversity in spring training. Unfortunately, injuries occur quite often during the spring with players just getting back to camp and coming off the break.
For New York, that seems to be the case. One of the notable players who is currently injured is designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees’ slugger is no stranger to missing time due to injuries, but he is a very important part of this team and they need him to be healthy.
Last season, Stanton won the American League Championship Series MVP, and he was arguably their best hitter in the postseason. With the loss of Juan Soto in free agency, New York certainly needs their slugger to be healthy and in the lineup as much as possible.
However, Stanton is currently not doing any baseball activities due to tennis elbow and has no timetable to return.
This makes things very interesting for New York in their lineup. Since the team also likely has a desire to improve at the hot corner, the batting order is all of a sudden looking a bit worrisome.
While there is no timetable for Stanton to resume baseball activities, this could open the door for one of the top prospects of the Yankees to force his way to the Majors.
23-year-old Spencer Jones has been a highly talked about prospect for New York for the last couple of years and has worked his way up the prospect rankings in the organization. The 6’6” outfielder has a lot of power and has been a good hitter in the minor leagues.
Last year in Double-A, he slashed .259/.336/.452 with 17 home runs, 30 doubles, 75 RBI, and 25 stolen bases.
There is a lot to like about the potential of Jones as a player, but his likely call-up wasn’t to be expected until the end of 2025 or in 2026. However, if Stanton is going to miss time, the opportunity for someone to take the spot will be there.
As an excellent hitter, Jones makes a lot of sense to potentially replace Stanton early in the season if he has a good spring.
Ideally, the ALCS MVP will be healthy and ready to go at the start of the season, but for some reason, if he isn’t, Jones could be a potential in-house name to keep an eye on this spring.