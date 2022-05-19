Skip to main content

Yankees Prospect Jake Sanford Cut for Allegedly Stealing From Teammates, Ripping Off Fans

New York made Sanford a third-round pick in 2019.

Major league comps for minor league prospects often age poorly, but it’s hard to ignore the striking similarities between Jake Sanford and Rubén Rivera’s time with the Yankees.

Rivera, of course, is famous for allegedly stealing Derek Jeter’s glove and bat and selling them to a memorabilia dealer in 2002. He was subsequently released. Now Sanford, a 2019 third-round pick who last played at High-A Hudson Valley, has also been cut for allegedly stealing from teammates.

Per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, the farmhand pestered teammates for equipment to sell online, in addition to swiping items from their lockers. Fans on social media also accused Sanford of taking their money when he failed to deliver memorabilia that they purchased.

The Yankees let Sanford go last Thursday after conducting an investigation that lasted several weeks. The 24-year-old from Dartmouth, Canada signed with the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Sanford recently deleted his Twitter account following accusations.

The Yankees drafted Sanford, an outfielder, out of Western Kentucky in 2019. He played for Low-A Staten Island in 2019 and split the 2021 season between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. He did not play in 2020, as the minor league season was canceled.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sanford’s career with the Yankees lasted a mere 161 games. He tallied a .267/.332/.446 slash line with 23 home runs and 88 RBI.

He stole seven bases, but was caught five times.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge gets high five in dugout
News

Yankees Willing to Restart Aaron Judge Negotiations

By Gary Phillips11 hours ago
Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt walks to plate
News

Yankees' Catcher Ben Rortvedt Undergoes Knee Surgery

By Max Goodman14 hours ago
New York Yankees CF Aaron Judge tagged out at third base
News

'Upset' About Baltimore's New Dimensions, Aaron Judge Misses Out on First Three-Homer Game

By Max Goodman22 hours ago
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo celebrates win with RF Aaron Judge
News

Trio of Yankees Sluggers Make History With Long Ball

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees infielder Derek Dietrich gives thumbs up during spring training
News

Derek Dietrich Earns Promotion to Yankees' Triple-A Affiliate

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk during spring training
News

Yankees Promote Top Pitching Prospect to Triple-A

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes smiles during win over Chicago White Sox
News

Working Quickly, Yankees' Nestor Cortes Paints Latest Masterpiece Against White Sox

By Max GoodmanMay 16, 2022
Yankees OF Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge celebrate win
News

Yankees, Held to Two Hits on Offense, Beat White Sox to Win Series

By Max GoodmanMay 15, 2022