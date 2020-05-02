New York Yankees Family Raises Money, Makes Donations For Those Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

They may not be on the field during MLB's ongoing hiatus this spring, but the New York Yankees are stepping up the plate to help those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced on Friday it has gone "all in" and will participate in Fanatics' 'ALL IN Challenge,' raising money to fight food shortages caused by COVID-19 around the world.

New York's managing general partner and co-chairperson Hal Steinbrenner revealed the once-in-a-lifetime experience up for auction through this initiative on Friday afternoon.

The lucky winner will take live batting practice with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sit in the Legends Club along with three guests and go home with an autographed lineup card by the starting nine players and manager Aaron Boone.

This comes shortly after six individual members of the Yankees family announced their participation in the 'ALL IN Challenge' as well, auctioning off prized possessions from their careers as well as their own dreamlike experiences at the ballpark.

Check out what these current and former members of the organization made available to the public for a good cause:

Alex Rodriguez – private batting lesson, lunch and 2009 World Series trophy

– private batting lesson, lunch and 2009 World Series trophy Final bid: $70,000





Derek Jeter – game-worn jersey from 2014 All-Star Game

– game-worn jersey from 2014 All-Star Game Final bid: $55,000





CC Sabathia – pregame sideline passes to Las Vegas Raiders game, watch game from luxury suite, dinner at Carbone

– pregame sideline passes to Las Vegas Raiders game, watch game from luxury suite, dinner at Carbone Final bid: $18,000





Mark Teixeira – Cartier Ronde Solo 42" watch in mint condition and dinner in NYC





– Cartier Ronde Solo 42" watch in mint condition and dinner in NYC Aaron Boone – field passes for batting practice, meet and greet with Yankees and Boone's jersey that he wore in that game





– field passes for batting practice, meet and greet with Yankees and Boone's jersey that he wore in that game Aaron Judge – field passes for batting practice, meet and greet with Yankees, four Legends Club seats and dinner in NYC after the game

– field passes for batting practice, meet and greet with Yankees, four Legends Club seats and dinner in NYC after the game Sweepstakes end on Sunday

It may seem like a lot on paper but New York has left a small footprint on this project, an indication of the scale of this tremendous initiative.

The 'ALL IN Challenge' – with more information accessible and links to each of these individual donations available on allinchallenge.com – has raised nearly $30 million as of Saturday afternoon with north of 300 athletes, musicians, celebrities and groups to accept the challenge.

This isn't the only initiative members of the Yankees, and the organization as a whole, have taken part in during these unprecedented times. Here are some related stories from the last few weeks featuring the Bombers giving back to those in need:

READ: Giancarlo Stanton is donating 15,000 face shields to hospitals in New York City and Southern California, with more on the way in Miami as well.

READ: Yankees guarantee salaries for baseball operations employees through May amid COVID-19 shutdown

READ: Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, pledge 'significant' donation to support coronavirus relief in NYC

READ: Yankees, NYCFC announce $1.4 million distress fund For Yankee Stadium day-of-game employees

READ: General manager Brian Cashman delivers coffee and donuts to staff at local Tampa hospitals

