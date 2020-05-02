InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees Family Raises Money, Makes Donations For Those Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

Max Goodman

They may not be on the field during MLB's ongoing hiatus this spring, but the New York Yankees are stepping up the plate to help those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced on Friday it has gone "all in" and will participate in Fanatics' 'ALL IN Challenge,' raising money to fight food shortages caused by COVID-19 around the world. 

New York's managing general partner and co-chairperson Hal Steinbrenner revealed the once-in-a-lifetime experience up for auction through this initiative on Friday afternoon. 

The lucky winner will take live batting practice with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sit in the Legends Club along with three guests and go home with an autographed lineup card by the starting nine players and manager Aaron Boone. 

This comes shortly after six individual members of the Yankees family announced their participation in the 'ALL IN Challenge' as well, auctioning off prized possessions from their careers as well as their own dreamlike experiences at the ballpark. 

Check out what these current and former members of the organization made available to the public for a good cause:

It may seem like a lot on paper but New York has left a small footprint on this project, an indication of the scale of this tremendous initiative.

The 'ALL IN Challenge' – with more information accessible and links to each of these individual donations available on allinchallenge.com – has raised nearly $30 million as of Saturday afternoon with north of 300 athletes, musicians, celebrities and groups to accept the challenge. 

This isn't the only initiative members of the Yankees, and the organization as a whole, have taken part in during these unprecedented times. Here are some related stories from the last few weeks featuring the Bombers giving back to those in need:

READ: Giancarlo Stanton is donating 15,000 face shields to hospitals in New York City and Southern California, with more on the way in Miami as well. 

READ: Yankees guarantee salaries for baseball operations employees through May amid COVID-19 shutdown

READ: Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, pledge 'significant' donation to support coronavirus relief in NYC

READ: Yankees, NYCFC announce $1.4 million distress fund For Yankee Stadium day-of-game employees

READ: General manager Brian Cashman delivers coffee and donuts to staff at local Tampa hospitals

Stay locked in to Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes moving forward for more coverage of the Yankees' philanthropic endeavors fighting the coronavirus. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Yankees Announce Participation in 'ALL IN Challenge'

The New York Yankees are the latest to participate in the ALL IN Challenge, raising money to help those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Max Goodman

Best Moments From Tommy Kahnle's Run in MLB The Show Players League

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle was eliminated from contention in the MLB The Show Players League this week. Here are some of his best moments from the tournament

Max Goodman

Is Derek Jeter Overrated? This ESPN Insider Says Yes ... And No

Derek Jeter had an all-time career. But is this Yankees great and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee overrated? ESPN's Jeff Passan weighs in on the debate

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Lou Gehrig Plays 2,130th Consecutive Game Before Retiring

Yankees legend Lou Gehrig played the final game of his historic streak on this day in 1939, appearing in his 2,130th contest in a row.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: CC Sabathia Joins 3,000-Strikeout Club

Yankees' CC Sabathia joined the 3,000 strikeout club one year ago. He's just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to reach this historic milestone

Max Goodman

MLB Proposal, With Realigned Divisions, Will Revitalize Yankees, Mets Rivalry

The Yankees and Mets could play in the same division this season. Here's how MLB's realignment proposal would revitalize the rivalry between New York's teams.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Donating 15,000 Face Shields to Hospitals in New York and California

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is donating face shields to hospitals in New York and California to help healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

How Yankees Would Fare in Latest MLB Realignment Proposal

In MLB's latest proposal for the 2020 season, divisions would be realigned. Here's how the New York Yankees would fare amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter's Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Canceled, Rescheduled for 2021

Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities will take place next summer.

Max Goodman

'The Core Four's Last Dance'; Yankees Version of ESPN's Michael Jordan Miniseries

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' has been a huge hit. But what if there was a New York Yankees version about the Core Four and 2009 World Series winning team?

Max Goodman