New York Yankees' Red-Hot Hurler Heading For MRI in Injury Concern
The New York Yankees were finally back to full strength for the first time all season. But now, they're dealing with a new injury concern.
According to YES Network's Jack Curry, left-hander Nestor Cortes has been scratched from his start on Wednesday and is headed for an MRI on his left elbow. Depth starter Cody Poteet is expected to join the Yankees in the Bronx given the uncertainty surrounding Cortes, as Curry also reported.
This is poor timing and a potential major blow for the Yankees' pitching staff, as Cortes has been red-hot as of late. In his last 40 innings, the southpaw has a 1.58 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP. He was expected to factor in as a key piece in the postseason rotation or bullpen.
Earlier in the month, Cortes, 29, was moved to the bullpen for his turn in the rotation. He has since gone back to starting, where he has notched 11 innings of one-run ball across his last two outings.
Cortes has thrown a career-high 174.1 innings this season while producing a solid 3.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 30 starts and 31 total appearances.
The Yankees' playoff rotation will likely line up with ace Gerrit Cole and lefty Carlos Rodon filling the first two spots. Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil would seemingly get the final two slots in the rotation, but Cortes has been on a roll lately, and could serve as an effective starter or long reliever in October.
The team will now be holding their breath regarding the MRI results of Cortes. Stay tuned for further updates as this is a developing story.