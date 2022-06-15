Skip to main content

Yankees Release OF Ender Inciarte

Inciarte was on a minor league deal and playing at Triple-A.

The Yankees have released veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte.

The 31-year-old signed a minor league deal with New York in mid-December and has been playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Inciarte made 34 appearances for the RailRiders, slashing .252/.336/.408 with four home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases.

He totaled 116 plate appearances.

Scranton’s outfield depth is now down to Miguel Andújar, Phillip Evans, Estevan Florial, Ryan LaMarre and Tim Locastro.

Some wondered if the experienced Inciarte could crack New York’s roster as a backup outfielder at some point this season after he signed mid-lockout. However, his absence from the 40-man roster made that difficult, and a .160 spring training average didn’t help his case.

Inciarte has not played in an MLB contest since July of last year, but he has logged 857 games at the big league level. Inciarte played for the Braves from 2016-2021 and was an All-Star in 2017. He began his career with the Diamondbacks, playing for Arizona from 2014-2015.

Inciarte was traded to Atlanta, alongside Dansby Swanson and Aaron Blair, in a 2015 deal that brought Shelby Miller to the desert. The Yankees coincidentally released Miller from his own MiLB deal earlier this month.

Inciarte is a career .280/.333/.383 hitter with 28 triples, 42 homers, 263 RBI and 118 stolen bases.

