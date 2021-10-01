Luis Severino Is Thriving in New Role, Coming Out of Yankees' Bullpen

New York Yankees reliever Luis Severino has been dominant since returning from the injured list, thriving in his new role coming out of the Yankees bullpen

After missing almost two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery last spring, not to mention being out for a majority of his 2019 campaign, former ace Luis Severino is embracing a new role upon his reemergence in the Bronx.

Since making his long-awaited return to the Yankees on September 20, Severino has been thriving as a bullpen piece. Across his first four appearances, Severino has tossed six shutout innings, to go along with a 0.50 WHIP and eight strikeouts.

This dominant span is reminding everyone just how special he once was, prior to getting hit with the injury bug. Through his first four seasons in the big leagues, Severino went 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA as a starter across 518 innings from 2014-18.

Now, he is showing signs of reverting back to his previous ace-like form, only this time around, Gerrit Cole is a member of the Yankees as their No. 1 starter, while Severino is stepping up mightily for a bullpen that was in desperate need of quality arms just a few weeks ago.

Behind a red-hot offense, and a lockdown pitching staff, the Yankees have caught fire at the right time down a pivotal stretch in the season. And it is getting close to paying off as their magic number is down to two games in order to clinch home-field advantage for a one-game playoff matchup via the top Wild Card Spot in the American League.

And if they do wind up securing the No. 1 spot, they would have earned every bit of it, as they swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, before taking two out of three games from the Blue Jays in Toronto this week.

Their last step to achieve their goal of playing in October, rides on taking the final series of the season from their hated division rivals in the Tampa Bay Rays.

Luckily, the Rays have clinched the AL East title and currently have nothing to play for, as their standing in the playoffs and postseason ticket have already been punched.

The Yankees control their own destiny and must take care of business in front of their own home crowd in the Bronx. They’ve passed the first two tests on a brutal final nine-game stretch against their AL East rivals.

But they still have one more obstacle to clear, before they can take a moment to breathe. However, Severino’s impact has been huge, and has also helped stabilize a bullpen that was struggling in the second half of the season.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.