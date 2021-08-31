Yankees' Zack Britton Done For Season; May Require More Surgery

Zack Britton’s disappointing 2021 season is officially over as the Yankees transferred him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Britton might need to go under the knife again, in order to get more bone chips removed from his left elbow. Britton already underwent a similar procedure back in March to remove a bone chip from his elbow, which kept him out until June.

While it was first feared that the 33-year-old, who is owed $14 million next season, might need Tommy John surgery, he was examined by elbow surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week, who determined Britton’s UCL is not torn.

Britton was initially diagnosed with a sprained left elbow, which landed him on the IL on August 19 for the third time this season. Afterwards, he had a discussion with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman about what the next best steps for him would be, and they ultimately came to the conclusion that he would no longer be able to help out the team this year.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Britton was set to meet with another doctor in Los Angeles, and the team could possibly have a better understanding of his diagnosis later in the evening.

Britton ended his season with a career-worst 5.89 ERA. The left-hander tossed only 18.1 innings, his lowest total since entering the league and had a 1.69 WHIP, his worst mark since 2013.

