New York Yankees Remain Interested In Unique Switch-Pitching Prospect
The New York Yankees have been linked to one of the most intriguing players in the history of the MLB draft and an insider recently suggested that the interest is real.
In the latest MLB mock draft from Jonathan Mayo, he had New York opting for switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje from the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
"This could be a terrific scenario for the Yankees, who sound like they do prefer an arm and like Cijntje," said Mayo. "They could also consider Doughty on the prep side, stick at Mississippi State with Jordan or go to LSU and White if they opt for a college hitter."
Cijntje had a solid 3.67 ERA in 90.2 innings this past season with Mississippi State. It was a huge bounce back season after an 8.10 ERA in his freshman season. In just three more games started as a sophomore, he almost double his innings.
He was actually already selected in the MLB draft out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round back in 2022. He opted to go to college to build his stock up even more and it worked out to near perfection.
Having his breakout year proved that he could be more than just a gimmick player if given the opportunity to grow at the next level.
If batters get contact on him they seem to have success, but he strikes out a lot and has cut down on his walks by over half.
He has two different approaches on either side of the ball, making it hard to find a groove when watching your teammates bat against him.
The 21-year-old projects as a mid-90s fastball starter from the right side of the mound while looking like a flamethrowing reliver on the left. Given his 5-foot-11 frame, he could find himself on the bullpen just based on worries of durability.
Pat Venditte is the only modern baseball player to regularly pitch from both sides and it didn't go well past his first season with the Oakland Athletics.
He was also drafted by the Yankees, then in the 20th round of the 2008 MLB draft. It took too long for him to escape the minors, causing New York to move on from him after he his age 29 season.
If Cijntje is indeed the selection, the hope will be that he works through the minors at a better pace. He's still a project, but one that looks worth it.