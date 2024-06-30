New York Yankees Reported Trade Target Will ‘Definitely’ Be Traded
The New York Yankees' rough stretch has continued, and now, for the first time in a long time, they sit in second place in the American League East.
Fans are rightfully upset with the play of this team as it's clear they're much better than what they've shown recently.
While it's been frustrating, perhaps this is a good thing. With all of the clear flaws on this roster, there's now no excuse for the front office to not better the team. If they continued to play how they were for the first few months of the season, they could've played it safe and not made any moves.
Now, it's all but guaranteed that the Yankees go out and get better.
One name who's been a rumored trade target is "definitely" going to get traded, according to Evan Petzold on an episode of "Foul Territory."
That player is right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic named him a trade target on Friday, too, proposing a package to send the Detroit Tigers.
"The Yankees could use another starting pitcher. It’s not their biggest need but adding Flaherty would give them another option if Luis Gil ends up seeing his workload reduced, or if Carlos Rodón’s poor underlying metrics continue to catch up with him and he becomes a less-trusted option. Flaherty has been one of MLB’s best strikeout artists this season and he’s massively improved his command compared to last year with St. Louis and Baltimore.
"The Tigers could use more power. Pereira is out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery. He should make a full recovery. When healthy, he has 20-plus home run potential if he can control the zone better. Beeter profiles as a reliever long term but the 25-year-old has started in the minors with the Yankees."
Flaherty has been one of the better arms in the American League this year, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and has struck out 115 in 89.0 innings pitched.
It's uncertain how big of a package the Tigers are looking for, but with the third Wild Card spot causing more teams to be buyers than usual, there's a chance the asking price is just too high for New York.
If there's ever been a season to go all in, it's this one. However, that doesn't mean they should gut their farm system for a pitcher who hits free agency at the end of the 2024 campaign.