New York Yankees Reportedly Discussing Luis Arráez Trade
The New York Yankees' most pressing remaining need is at second or third base, depending on where the club chooses to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2025. While some speculated the team would address the position internally, recent reports suggest the Yankees are exploring the trade market.
On Sunday, Pat Ragazzo of Yankees on SI first reported that New York had shown interest in a trade for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed that report on Monday, adding that the Yankees have also discussed a potential deal with the San Diego Padres for Luis Arráez.
Arráez, who turns 28 in April, is a three-time All-Star and has captured batting titles in each of the past three seasons, including one in the American League and two in the National League. Over his six-year career, the left-handed hitter has already been traded twice.
In 2024, Arráez posted a .314/.346/.392 slash line, recording 200 hits, 32 doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 46 RBIs in 150 games split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. His 4.3% strikeout rate was the lowest in MLB, and he led the league with a 26.5% line-drive rate.
While Arráez does not provide much power, his consistent ability to put the ball in play would be a valuable addition to a Yankees lineup that struggled in the World Series. However, after Gleyber Torres faced criticism for his defense and baserunning in 2024, Arráez does not exactly represent a complete contrast.
In 42 games at second base, Arráez posted -3 defensive runs saved (DRS). After being traded to San Diego on May 4, he primarily played first base, where he recorded -3 DRS in 61 starts. Statcast also gave him a poor grade for his glove, with a -13 Outs Above Average (OAA).
As a baserunner, Arráez posted a -1.0 BsR, an improvement over Torres' -4.6 but still subpar. He also ranked in the 30th percentile for sprint speed, averaging 26.7 feet per second, nearly identical to Torres.
By comparison, Lux registered -2 DRS and -2 OAA defensively at second base, struggling particularly with his throws. He posted a 0.8 BsR and ranked in the 59th percentile for sprint speed. Lux’s OPS (.703) was lower than Arráez’s (.739), but FanGraphs awarded Lux a slight edge in WAR, finishing 0.4 ahead of the three-time batting champ.
Despite their respective flaws, either player would represent an upgrade over what the Yankees currently have on their roster. New York’s primary depth options include 36-year-old former All-Star DJ LeMahieu, super-utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, and former top prospect Oswald Peraza, who is out of minor league options.
While Chisholm could move back to his natural second-base spot depending on the Yankees' moves, acquiring Arráez could keep him at third. Chisholm previously moved to center field to accommodate Arráez when they played together in Miami.
Arráez has one year remaining on his contract before hitting free agency, while Lux has two years of affordable club control.