Yankees to Make Return Decision on Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge question has been on everyone's minds in New York Yankees world for the last two weeks, and an answer is expected tomorrow.
Per Brendan Kuty of the Athletic, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a decision timeline for the injured superstar's return to the lineup.
"Boone said the Yankees will make a decision on whether Aaron Judge will return tomorrow when he flies into Arlington tonight from Tampa," Kuty shared on Twitter. In a followup post, he speculated, "I would read the signs as pointing toward an Aaron Judge return tomorrow. But the Yankees want to get him into town tonight and make sure. No decision yet."
Judge has been on the 10-day injured list since July 27. An MRI revealed that Judge has a right elbow flexor strain, and while his UCL is intact, senior MLB insider Jeff Passan speculated at the time that Judge may be out for longer than anticipated. As Passan pointed out, these kinds of injuries can go any number of ways. Some clear up quickly, others take months to heal properly.
The injury bothers Judge more when throwing than when hitting, so if he does return to the lineup for tomorrow's game against the Texas Rangers, he is expected to return as the designated hitter.
