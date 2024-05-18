New York Yankees Rising Star Joins Legends After 14 Strikeout Game
After Luis Gil finished his start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the New York Yankees rookie had 14 strikeouts, a career-high.
The right-hander set the team record for strikeouts in a single game by a rookie with his performance, which led to his fifth win of the season.
But he also joined a list of Yankees legends who threw at least 14 strikeouts in a game with his six-inning performance.
Gil became the 11th pitcher in franchise history to accomplish the feat. One is his teammate, Gerrit Cole, who is currently on the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.
No one had more than Ron Guidry, who fanned 18 hitters in a game on June 17, 1978, against the California Angels. That was Guidry’s Cy Young season when he went 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA. He also led the Majors with nine shutouts as New York won the World Series.
The rest of the list includes Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda, CC Sabathia, David Cone, David Wells, Al Downing, Whitey Ford and Bob Shawkey.
Gil is now firmly in the running for American League Rookie of the Year.
After nine starts he is 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA. He has struck out 62 and walked 27 in 49 innings. He’s also won all four of his starts in May.
He has already thrown more than the 33.1 combined innings he threw in 2021 and 2022 with the Yankees.
His season comes after seeing nearly his entire 2023 wiped out due to elbow surgery. He returned in September to start a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa.