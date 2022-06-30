Bronx Bombers Set New Home Run Record for June

The power-surging Yankees still have one game left to play this month.

The Yankees made history on Wednesday, setting a new Major League Baseball record for home runs in the month of June.

Aaron Judge tied the record at 56 when he hit his 29th home run of the season, a two-run shot, off Oakland A’s left-hander Cole Irvin in the bottom of the first inning. That tied New York with the 2016 Baltimore Orioles and the 2019 Atlanta Braves.

The shared company did not last long, as Giancarlo Stanton smashed the record-setting 57th home run of the month in the third inning. The three-run homer, also off Irvin, was the decisive blow in a 5-3 Yankees win and Stanton’s 19th dinger of the season.

The Yankees improved to 56-20 (.737) and swept the Athletics in three games. New York is now 25-1 when Judge and Stanton go deep in the same game.

With a one-day stop in Houston on Thursday, June 30, the Yankees have one game left to pad their record before the calendar flips to July. This marks the franchise’s second-most home runs in a month ever; the Yankees hit a whopping 74 longballs in August 2019.

Judge, MLB’s home run leader, has led the June onslaught with 11 home runs this month. Anthony Rizzo is second on the Yankees with nine, while Stanton now has eight. DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Matt Carpenter, Kyle Higashioka and Joey Gallo have all added four home runs apiece, while Jose Trevino and Marwin Gonzalez have contributed three each. Aaron Hicks has ripped two, while Josh Donaldson has hit one.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.