New York Yankees Should Consider This Major Trade With Cubs
The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long. Unfortunately, the success has dropped off recently and the team has been struggling to consistently win games.
Over their last 15 games, the Yankees have gone 4-11. While the recent stretch has been rough, there is no doubt that New York has the talent to turn things around at any moment.
While the current roster can absolutely get the season back on track, the MLB trade deadline is coming up at the end of this month. The Yankees are widely considered a team that would like to make a big trade or two.
Another team that has been struggling mightily is the Chicago Cubs. Early in the year, the Cubs were winning baseball games and looked like a potential National League contender.
Lately, the Cubs have been unable to find any success. They are in free fall and that has led to rumors beginning to swirl that Chicago could look to become a seller and move some of its talent.
Could New York and the Cubs come together as potential trade partners?
One intriguing name that could become available if Chicago sells off talent is outfielder Ian Happ. He could be a perfect fit for the Yankees at a very reasonable price.
Throughout the 2024 season thus far, Happ has played in 80 games. He has hit .226/.341/.413 to go along with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. In the month of June, the 29-year-old outfielder improved his numbers. He hit .244/.387/.500 and has hit five home runs and chipped in 20 RBI.
New York does not need to add help in the outfield. However, Happ could come in and help them shake up their roster and lineup a bit.
Adding quality depth is a major need for a team like the Yankees who are looking to compete for a championship. Happ would add elite depth and could find a spot in the lineup as well.
An intriguing aspect of Happ's past could offer hope for this fit even more. Happ has played at third base in his past and might be able to offer New York some versatility.
It may not seem like a perfect and seamless fit, but the Yankees need to get aggressive and add talent. Happ would not be a break the bank kind of acquisition, but he could make a major impact.