New York Yankees Should Target NL Reliever of The Year Via Trade
Once the Juan Soto sweepstakes concludes, the New York Yankees will likely be seeking bullpen help as the offseason progresses.
The Yankees saw three key relief arms hit free agency: Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill, who accounted for a total of 146.2 innings in the regular season. This trio also tossed a combined 29 innings in the postseason during the team's run to the World Series.
In addition to these three veterans, promising hurler Jonathan Loaisiga, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April, is also a free agent as well. The Yankees have checked in on Loaisiga, according to The New York Post, but it remains to be seen whether they will bring him back.
Beyond breakout star Luke Weaver, who emerged as the closer in September and throughout the playoffs, the Yankees' current roster has very few internal options that they can rely on.
For that, they should target two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley via trade as he enters his final season under team control with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Helsley, 30, is coming off another superb campaign, where he not only earned the second All-Star nod of his career, but was the NL Reliever of the Year and MLB saves leader.
Helsley posted a sparkling 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 79 strikeouts while going 49 for 53 on save chances across 66.1 innings.
The right-hander has been one of the best relievers in baseball dating back to 2022, where he has compiled a 1.83 ERA and 82 saves during this span.
Given Helsley has only one more year of control heading into 2025, he shouldn't cost too much in terms of prospects for the Yankees.
The Yankees can essentially create a two-headed monster late in games with Helsley closing and Weaver reverting back to a main setup man role.
Helsley is estimated to make around $8.1 million in his final year of arbitration and makes sense as a potential trade target for the Yankees this winter.