New York Yankees Showing Abundance of Caution Pushing Back Next Start for Pitcher
The New York Yankees just got starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt back from the injury list after he opened the season siedlined because of right rotator cuff tendinitis.
He didn’t make his debut against the Kansas City Royals until April 16 and hasn’t performed too great since.
Schmidt has thrown 14.2 innings with 15 strikeouts. He has struggled a little bit with his control, issuing nine walks, and has been hurt by the long ball, giving up three home runs already.
On top of 12 hits being allowed, that has resulted in an ugly 5.52 ERA.
Alas, the Yankees are at least happy that he has been able to make some starts given the current state of their starting rotation dealing with so many injuries.
Unfortunately, Schmidt is dealing with another ailment.
As shared by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the talented starting pitcher told reporters on Saturday morning that he is dealing with left flank soreness. Scheduled to start today against the Tampa Bay Rays, he was willing to pitch through the ailment.
But, the team is showing an abundance of caution and has decided to give him a few extra days of rest to get back to 100 percent. He will be starting on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres instead.
In his place on Saturday afternoon, it will be Ryan Yarbrough taking the ball.
He has been used as a reliever mostly in his career but does have some starting experience. It will be all hands on deck to get through a surprise bullpen game this afternoon.