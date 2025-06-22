Yankees Shut Down Ryan Yarbrough
The New York Yankees are making roster moves, changing their bullpen after their 33-year-old left handed pitcher suffered an oblique injury, landing him on the Injured List.
The Yankees announced Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day Injured List, shutting him down after suffering an oblique injury. The left hander is 3-1 this season with a 3.90 ERA in 10 games.
In the same series of roster moves, the Yankees announced they are recalling left handed pitcher Jayvien Sandridge up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
This season in the minors, Sandridge is 1-1 in 10 games with an 3.00 ERA and two saves. He's played in Single A, Double A and Triple A this season and will now have a chance to make his MLB debut at age 26.
The move adds another lefty to the Yankees bullpen as they wait for Yarbrough’s return. New York is working their way back into a winning streak, trying to keep themselves on the right side of the winner’s column after a historic losing streak.
New York’s bullpen continues to get hit with injuries this season. As they try to find a healthy mix heading into the All-Star break, they’ll hope Yarbrough can return without any setbacks, giving them stability as they move toward the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!