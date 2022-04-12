George Springer finished a triple shy of the cycle in the series-opening victory for Toronto.

NEW YORK — Let the overreactions begin.

One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights in the Bronx. Even when the Yankees showed some life in the late innings—after the Blue Jays called to the bullpen—they were unable to produce a timely hit, leading to their second straight loss.

For Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, a two-run home run from center fielder George Springer in the third casts a shadow on what was otherwise a solid performance. The right-hander struck out six while allowing five hits in five innings.

It took until the seventh for the Yankees to show some life on offense.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres led off the frame with a ringing single to left off right-hander Trevor Richards, New York's second hit of the night. After a walk to center fielder Aaron Hicks and a flyout off the bat of catcher Kyle Higashioka (featuring a slick sliding grab from Toronto's right fielder Teoscar Hernández), the Blue Jays summoned Adam Cimber from the bullpen.

Hitting for shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Donaldson had a chance to put the Bombers on the board. Instead, he bounced into a rally-killing double play. Shortstop Bo Bichette twirled across the second base bag before firing a dart to first, beating Donaldson by half a step.

In the ninth, left fielder Joey Gallo began the frame with a leadoff single to right. He was quickly erased on another double play, this time off the bat of Torres.

The Yankees are 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position in their last two games, leaving a total of 19 runners on.

Southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the ball for the Yankees on Tuesday to round out the first trip through New York's rotation. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.