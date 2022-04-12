Skip to main content

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

George Springer finished a triple shy of the cycle in the series-opening victory for Toronto.

NEW YORK — Let the overreactions begin.

One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights in the Bronx. Even when the Yankees showed some life in the late innings—after the Blue Jays called to the bullpen—they were unable to produce a timely hit, leading to their second straight loss.

For Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, a two-run home run from center fielder George Springer in the third casts a shadow on what was otherwise a solid performance. The right-hander struck out six while allowing five hits in five innings. 

It took until the seventh for the Yankees to show some life on offense. 

Second baseman Gleyber Torres led off the frame with a ringing single to left off right-hander Trevor Richards, New York's second hit of the night. After a walk to center fielder Aaron Hicks and a flyout off the bat of catcher Kyle Higashioka (featuring a slick sliding grab from Toronto's right fielder Teoscar Hernández), the Blue Jays summoned Adam Cimber from the bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hitting for shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Donaldson had a chance to put the Bombers on the board. Instead, he bounced into a rally-killing double play. Shortstop Bo Bichette twirled across the second base bag before firing a dart to first, beating Donaldson by half a step. 

In the ninth, left fielder Joey Gallo began the frame with a leadoff single to right. He was quickly erased on another double play, this time off the bat of Torres.

The Yankees are 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position in their last two games, leaving a total of 19 runners on. 

Southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the ball for the Yankees on Tuesday to round out the first trip through New York's rotation. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York YankeesToronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa, Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman
News

Cashman: Yankees Never Made Official Offers to Correa, Freeman

By Gary Phillips4 hours ago
Yankees OF Joey Gallo high fives in dugout
News

Aaron Boone: Joey Gallo Off to 'Good Start' This Season

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery walks off mound
News

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery Delivers 'Gutsy' Performance After Injury Scare

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
Yankees Giancarlo Stanton hits home run against Boston Red Sox
News

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Makes History With Home Run Barrage Against Red Sox

By Max GoodmanApr 10, 2022
Yankees RP Ron Marinaccio makes MLB debut
News

Yankees' Ron Marinaccio Works Out of Jam in MLB Debut

By Max GoodmanApr 9, 2022
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo hits home run at Yankee Stadium
News

Stanton, Rizzo Power Yankees Past Red Sox For Second Straight Win

By Max GoodmanApr 9, 2022
Yankees pitcher Michael King
News

With New Number, Michael King Plays Key Role in Yankees' Opening Day Victory

By Max GoodmanApr 9, 2022
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch
News

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Gives Injury Update on Hand After Hit By Pitch Scare

By Max GoodmanApr 9, 2022