Yankees Sign Danny Salazar to MiLB Deal

The Yankees brought in a blast from the past on Thursday, signing Danny Salazar to a minor league deal. The move was reported by Univision’s Mike Rodriguez and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Salazar, 32, was once a rising member of Cleveland’s rotation, but he has not thrown a major league pitch since 2019 after battling a slew of injuries. From his debut in 2013 until 2016, the Dominican right-hander tossed 484.1 innings over 85 starts. Salazar recorded a 3.72 ERA over that span while adding a 26.7 K% and an 8.2 BB%.

He was an All-Star in 2016.

Things began to unravel for the starter in 2017. Salazar was demoted to the bullpen at one point and battled shoulder injuries. Then, the following spring, he was diagnosed with right shoulder rotator cuff tendonitis. That led to exploratory surgery that June. Salazar ended up missing the entire 2018 season.

Salazar fought his way back in 2019, only to make one four-inning start for Cleveland that August. This time, a groin injury sidelined him. Salazar was outrighted after the season.

Salazar is familiar to New York’s pitching coach, Matt Blake, who worked in Cleveland’s organization prior to joining the Yankees. Regardless, it’s hard to see Salazar cracking the team’s big league roster this season after years away from the mound, though doing so would make for a miraculous comeback story.

Salazar is not the only veteran starter the Yankees have recently signed to a minor league contract. Manny Bañuelos and Shelby Miller, two former top prospects, are both pitching for the organization at Triple-A. These deals don’t cost the Yankees much and provide the team with experienced depth if the pitchers regain some of what once made them highly touted youngsters.

