New York Yankees Slugger Gets Punishment After In-Game Outburst, Ejection
Major League Baseball has suspended a New York Yankees infielder for his outburst during Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected from the game after he had an argument with home plate umpire John Bacon Thursday, has been handed a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine, per MLB.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Chisholm will appear the suspension, which allows him to play until the suspension is heard.
His outburst came in the seventh inning as he took a 3-2 fastball from Tampa Bay pitcher Mason Montgomery that Chisholm felt was below the strike zone. Believing it was ball four, he tossed his bat away and prepared to take first base.
Bacon called the pitch a strike and Chisholm went into an argument that quickly went viral. Chisholm took off his helmet and got into a heated argument with Bacon.
Boone came out of the dugout to restrain Chisholm as the argument escalated but it wasn’t enough to keep Bacon from ejecting Chisholm from the game.
An ejection requires a player to leave the field and head to the clubhouse. While the game was going on, Chisholm took his grievances to social media and posted something on X (formerly Twitter) that would be considered not safe for work.
Players aren’t allowed to use electronic devices, including phones, during games unless they’re MLB approved.
Chisholm got off to a hot start at the plate, but his numbers have since tailed off. Entering Friday’s action he’s slashed .169/.272/.451 with six home runs and 11 RBI. Chisholm was in the Yankees’ lineup during pre-game and was set to bat fifth.