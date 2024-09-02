New York Yankees' Star Explains Defensive Lapses
Ironically, a New York Yankees game that ended with a football score could've been avoided with a few catches.
A series of misplays from outfielder Juan Soto defined the Yankees' latest loss against subpar competition. Though there was plenty of blame to spread for a 14-7 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals, Soto's chaotic day in right field proved to be an unfortunate headliner.
The first accident in the second inning set the tone for a dreary afternoon. With overcast skies threatening the action, Soto originally moved in to to go for a fly ball from leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan. But ominous winds pushed the ball further out, putting Soto out of position despite an attempted recovery.
“When he hit it, I thought it was going to be a high popup in the infield,” Soto said, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. “But the ball took off with the wind helping a little bit, pushing the ball even further to the wall. It ended up out of my reach.”
Donovan reached second and later scored on Jordan Scott's RBI base hit three pitches later.
Soto's later miscues served as a macabrely appropriate conclusion to the rollercoaster antics of Sunday's game; with two outs and the bases loaded in a 7-7 game in the seventh (created when the Yankees scored five straight to erase a 7-2 deficit), Soto endured a similar situation when Lars Nootbaar hit one to right.
This time, Soto was literally in the wrong place at the wrong time, as he judged the distance well but not the placement. Three runs came to score, effectively putting the game out of reach for New York (79-58).
While acknowledging physics may have been in play, Soto credited the hit's placement for evading his grasp.
"He just hit a line drive,” Soto said. “He got good back spin. It went over my head.”
The Cardinals' visit proved tough for Soto: he was a respectable 4-for-14 at the plate but missed out on some clutch opportunities in the latter two losses, such as a fly out to left with a man of third, one that ended the Yankees' sixth inning rally.
Soto's first chance to make things right lands on Monday when the Yankees open a three-game set in Texas (8:05 p.m. ET, YES).