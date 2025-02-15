New York Yankees Star Outfielder Finishes Runner-Up in Latest Player Rankings
As the new season is about to begin, MLB network has released the names of the top 100 players in the sport by concluding their top 100 right now rankings.
They began this season's ranking by releasing the No. 81-100 last month.
When the top 10 players were revealed, it was New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge who finished second behind Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani.
The 32-year-old climbed up a rank since he was third in last year's rankings.
Following a disappointing season in 2023, Judge put up another monster year similar to his performance in 2022 when he set the American League record for home runs.
He outperformed in 2022 in terms of batting average (.322), on-base percentage (458), slugging percentage (.701), OPS+ (223), walks (133) and total bases (392) to win his second MVP Award in three seasons.
This year, as Juan Soto joins the team on the other side of the city, Judge will be moved back into his natural position in right field instead of playing in center like during this past campaign.
Young prospect Jasson Domínguez has a chance to prove himself in left field where he struggled defensively during a call up in September last season.
He has the chance to learn a few things from the Yankees captain, as the young prospect's locker is placed right beside Judge's during the course of spring.
Other Yankees to make MLB Network's list include Gerrit Cole (No. 26), and offseason acquisitions Max Fried (No. 44), Cody Bellinger (No. 72), Devin Wiliams (No. 77) and Paul Goldschmidt (No. 91).