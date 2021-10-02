Jordan Montgomery Evaluates Inopportune Clunker Against Rays: 'Got To Be Better'

NEW YORK — Through all the inconsistencies this year for the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone has almost always been able to count on Jordan Montgomery.

The left-hander entered play on Saturday with a 3.49 ERA, second on New York's pitching staff in practically every statistical category behind ace Gerrit Cole—from innings (154.2) to games started (29) and strikeouts (159).

That's why members of the Yankees had to feel confident handing the ball to their No. 2 starter in Game 161, a must-win ballgame as New York tries desperately to hold on to their slim lead atop the American League Wild Card Game standings.

Rather than shoving against the Rays on Saturday afternoon, however, Montgomery ran into quite a bit of trouble early on, ending a solid season with an inopportune clunker.

Montgomery allowed a career-high seven earned runs on three home runs in a 12-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He lasted just 2.2 innings, the shortest start of his 2021 campaign.

"Nobody's perfect, they're bound to happen out of 30 starts," Montgomery said after the romp. "It just sucks. I wanted to give our guys a better outing."

The loss doesn't fall completely on Montgomery's head. The Bombers were dormant on offense, scattering just four hits. New York's longest tenured player Brett Gardner said the entire club was "embarrassed" in the penultimate game of the regular season, falling flat against the biggest rival.

But Montgomery's struggles set the tone from the very first batter of the game. The southpaw lost leadoff man Randy Arozarena, walking the right fielder after getting ahead in the count. The following batter was phenom Wander Franco, who slapped a base hit to left field on a 1-2 pitch.

That set the scene for second baseman Brandon Lowe who drove his first of three home runs on the afternoon into the seats in right field. The three-run homer came on a sinker in on Lowe's hands. The slugger was able to turn on it, sneaking a line drive over the short porch.

Lowe would clip Montgomery for a three-run home run again in the third inning, this time taking advantage of a hanging two-strike changeup. The second baseman hooked it just over the wall 344 feet away to give Tampa Bay a 6-1 advantage.

"I pride myself on getting lefties out, but Lowe is a good hitter and put to good swings on me," Montgomery said. "Just got to be better next time."

After catcher Mike Zunino went back-to-back with Lowe, manager Aaron Boone had no other choice but to dip into his bullpen. Montgomery was taken out with two outs in the third, hearing boos from a displeased crowd in the Bronx.

"Obviously a tough first inning and then Lowe gets him again on a changeup up above the strike zone," Boone said. "I thought he did some things within the outing where he really executed, but creating the traffic and then given up the long ball with runners on is obviously a tough way."

Montgomery had already faced the Rays five times this season before Saturday, allowing only 10 earned runs in 28.1 innings (good for a 3.18 ERA). In fact, three of his six wins on the season came against the Rays.

The left-hander admitted that he tried to alter his game plan slightly since Tampa Bay's talented lineup had seen him so many times already, but above all else, Montgomery said his lack of execution was the culprit for a disappointing performance.

"I just couldn't throw strikes, got behind in some counts and didn't execute many pitches," he said. "And they're a good hitting team. They put up a lot of good swings on everyone that pitched today so I think they just came ready to play."

After Montgomery, Lucas Luetge pitched three frames before Michael King was roughed up for three earned runs over just a third of an inning. Lefty Joely Rodríguez finished out the blowout, recording the final nine outs.

Considering the circumstances, Montgomery's inability to keep his team in the game was certainly worthy of frustration from the fan base. As his catcher Gary Sánchez said after the game, however, it's important not forget just how good the southpaw has been all year long up to this point.

"There were some pitchers that were close in the zone and they were able to put good swings on them," Sánchez said through the team's interpreter. "At the same time, you've got to remember that Montgomery has done a really good job for us, a great job for us all year."

New York is guaranteed at least a spot in a tiebreaker following Sunday's regular season finale. Either way, the only way they'll play deeper into October is by winning in Tuesday's one-game Wild Card playoff.

Further, if the Yankees want to go anywhere after that, trying to accomplish their ultimate goal and contend for a World Series title, they'll need Montgomery to be at his best, helping to anchor the top of this pitching staff.

The question now is whether or not he'll have another chance to toe the rubber this season, or if Saturday will be his final outing of the year.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.