New York Yankees Reveal 'Summer Camp' Roster

Max Goodman

With MLB's truncated season set to begin for the Yankees on July 23, players will report to a second edition of Spring Training on Wednesday. The club's first official workout is slated for Friday.

On Sunday, the Yankees unveiled its "summer camp" player pool, consisting of 58 players out of an allotted 60. Listed on New York's roster are 26 right-handed pitchers, seven left-handed pitchers, six catchers, eight infielders, eight outfielders and three utilitymen capable of playing both infield and outfield. 

The biggest name you won't see listed below is Luis Severino. The right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list (as expected) while he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Similarly, Domingo Germán was left off as the right-hander is still on the restricted list as he finishes serving his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. With 63 games remaining on his ban, the earliest Germán can return to the Bombers' rotation is the fourth game of the postseason (if the Yankees make it that far).

New York also announced veteran right-hander Dan Otero had been released before the club promptly re-signed him to a minor league contract.

When it comes to new faces, the Yankees signed two players. First, infielder Matt Duffy, who appeared in 46 games a year ago with the Rays in his fifth big-league season. New York also added backstop Max McDowell, a 26-year-old product of the University of Connecticut that has yet to make his Major League debut. 

Six of New York's top 10 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline's rankings) made the cut – including both Clarke Schmidt and Deivi García, the Yankees' top two pitching prospects. That said, you won't find 17-year-old phenom and top rated prospect Jasson Dominguez listed below, nor any of the prospects the Yankees added in the 2020 MLB Draft or as undrafted free agents. 

Here is the Bombers' roster listed alphabetically in full at their respective positions:

Right-handed pitchers: Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevado, Daniel Álvarez, Luis Cessa, Gerrit Cole, Deivi García, Luis Gil, Chad Green, David Hale, Ben Heller, Jonathan Holder, Tommy Kahnle, Michael King, Brooks Kriske, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Medina, Nick Nelson, Dan Otero, Adam Ottavino, Adonis Rosa, Clarke Schmidt, Masahiro Tanaka, Nick Tropeano, Alexander Vizcaíno, Miguel Yajure, Tony Zych

Left-handed pitchers: Luis Avilán, Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, J.A. Happ, Tyler Lyons, Jordan Montgomery, James Paxton

Catchers: Kyle Higashioka, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Max McDowell, Gary Sánchez, Josh Thole

Infielders: Matt Duffy, Thairo Estrada, Mike Ford, Kyle Holder, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit

Outfielders: Estevan Florial, Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Zack Granite, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman

Infielders/Outfielders: Miguel Andújar, Rosell Herrera, Tyler Wade

Got all of that? Here's a look at the Bombers' player pool, standing at 58, all together in one image released by the Yankees on social media. 

