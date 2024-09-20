New York Yankees' Superstar Headed For X-Rays After Injury Scare
The New York Yankees are sending one of their superstar outfielders for X-Rays after an injury scare occurred in their series finale loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Juan Soto made a spectacular catch in foul territory, where he slid into the right field wall. While Soto was able to hold on to the ball to secure the out, he banged his left knee against the concrete on the side wall and was in some noticeable pain.
The good news is that Soto was able to remain in the contest.
After the game, the 25-year-old expressed the initial concern he had upon sliding into the wall, but shared with reporters that the pain had gone down and he was feeling better.
“I was really worried,” Soto said, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I went straight into the concrete, and when I threw the ball, I just felt a lot of pain in my kneecap. Definitely, with time, [the pain] started going down and feeling better. Definitely, it was a little scary right there.”
Soto was dealing with some stiffness after icing his knee and believes he has a bruise.
When asked if he expects to play in the Yankees' series opener in Oakland on Friday, the outfielder said that would be dependent on how his knee felt in the morning.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Soto will undergo an X-Ray, but the skipper believes his star will be ok.
While Soto certainly gave the Yankees a bit of a scare at first, it sounds like the X-Rays are just precautionary. Whether he plays in their next game remains to be seen, but Soto appears to be just fine.