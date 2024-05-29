New York Yankees Target Predicted to Be 'Up for Grabs' Before MLB Trade Deadline
A disappointing loss for the New York Yankees on Tuesday night has fans ready to replace Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo made a fielding error, which was later changed to a hit. The error, at the time, led to a two-run double for the Los Angeles Angels.
Frustration is warranted when it comes to the 34-year-old. He simply hasn't produced the way many were expecting him to this season, an unfortunate situation. Slashing .245/.310/.370, and struggling at first base, it might be time to move on from the three-time All-Star.
Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it's a thought the Yankees front office should entertain.
In other trade news, New York will look to upgrade multiple positions. As every contending team does, adding an arm or two to the bullpen is always a wise decision.
No reliever in baseball has impressed more than Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics. Whenever he comes into the game, he's must-see television.
Making predictions on big names who could be dealt, Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report predicted that Miller will be "up for grabs."
"A contender would relish the opportunity to add Miller, who leads all relievers in fWAR and FIP. He was named AL Reliever of the Month in April after earning eight saves in as many opportunities with 28 strikeouts."
Miller had a 0.89 ERA before one outing against the Colorado Rockies last week. He allowed three earned runs but has since thrown two dominant innings, striking out five.
His 1.88 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 24.0 innings pitched prove his dominance.
The Yankees would likely have to give up a massive haul for the 25-year-old. He doesn't hit free agency until 2030, making his price even higher than perhaps any reliever in MLB history.
For good reason, too, as Miller essentially guarantees a win if he comes in during the 9th inning with a lead.