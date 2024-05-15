New York Yankees Trade Proposal Ships Three Top-Five Prospects for Star
The New York Yankees trade deadline decisions could ultimately be the reason they do or don't win the World Series. Playing just as well as any other team in baseball, the Yankees are in a position to go out and make win-now moves around the deadline.
One player who isn't expected to be traded is Spencer Jones. The front office made it clear this past offseason that Jones wasn't going to be involved in nearly any package, which is a fair decision from them given the future the young man has.
With one of the best farm systems in baseball, New York has multiple players they could move to land a big-time talent before July. They've spent on international prospects and have drafted well, a credit to the front office for their efforts.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that'd send three of the Yankees' top five prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Mason Miller.
The deal would send Roderick Arias, Chase Hampton, and Everson Pereira to the Athletic.
While this would be a massive haul to give Oakland, from their perspective, it doesn't make much sense to move the star closer in a deal that doesn't land them any of the team's top prospects.
"Three top-100 prospects for Miller? That's more like it," Rymer wrote. "And as a switch-hitting shortstop with at least three plus tools, Arias has upside coming out of his ears."
Given he still has control through 2029, it's not the craziest idea to suggest a team moving a haul for him. However, three of the top five prospects in the organization is a massive price to pay.
It's for good reason, though, as Miller is flat-out filthy. The right-handed 25-year-old has a 0.98 ERA in 14 appearances. He's struck out 38 in just 18 1/3 innings pitched, a ridiculous stat that shows his dominance.