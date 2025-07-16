Yankees Coach Pitches in Historic All-Star Game Tiebreaker
The National League has won the 2025 All-Star Game in a tiebreaker Home Run Derby, a first in the history of the game. New York Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman delivered pitches for the swing-off resolution, taking turns with Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.
The American League managed to come back from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth, with a single from Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. The 95th All-Star Game then went into this first-ever tiebreaker.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, managing the AL for the game, announced Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda would bat for the AL, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Kyle Stowers, Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso for the NL.
One announcer noted that while pressure falls on the goalie in a hockey shootout, it seems the pressure is on the pitcher in a baseball shootout like this one.
Chapman appeared in one MLB game with the Philadelphia Phillies on September 2, 2003 amid a seven-season minor league career that included time with the Kansas City Royals, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chapman became the Yankees' first base and infield coach after the 2021 season.
