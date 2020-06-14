New York Yankees Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

InsideThePinstripes
It's been a few days since the conclusion of the 2020 MLB Draft, but that doesn't mean the Yankees are done adding prospects. 

As of Sunday morning, all 30 big-league teams are permitted to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. These players – who didn't hear their names called on Wednesday or Thursday – can sign for a maximum of $20,000.

Considering this year's draft was shortened to just five rounds – due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – there's plenty of qualified and talented players available. 

New York's draft class consists of three players, the smallest pool from those five rounds around the league. That's because the Yankees forfeited its second- and fifth-round selections when signing Gerrit Cole this winter.

Inside The Pinstripes is keeping tabs on which undrafted free agents sign with New York on Sunday and beyond. Below, you'll find a (growing) list of names that have been linked to the Bombers, along with a brief caption explaining what each prospect brings to the organization.

Carson Coleman, RHP, Kentucky

The first player to be signed by the Yankees is Carson Coleman, a right-handed reliever from the University of Kentucky. His college club tweeted out the news Sunday morning, congratulating their junior hurler. 

Across three seasons toeing the rubber at Kentucky, Coleman posted a 4.19 ERA over a total of 53 2/3 innings pitched (in 49 games). He struck out 81, setting his strikeout-per-nine ratio at a blistering 13.6.

Trevor Holloway, RHP, Central Florida

Per Baseball America's undrafted free agent tracker, New York added another right-hander shortly after Coleman. Trevor Holloway, of the University of Central Florida, was next to agree to a deal with the Yankees.

After transferring to UCF, the redshirt junior has made 10 total starts across two seasons. In that span, the right-hander has a 1.64 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 49 1/3 frames. He's held opposing hitters to a .166 batting average.

Jarod Lessar, RHP, BYU

Another signing, another right-handed arm.

Next up, according to Baseball America's tracker, is Jarod Lessar from BYU.

Lessar, a senior, has made 24 total appearances (11 games started) across two years at BYU. In 65 innings, he's posted a 4.43 ERA. He spent this spring chiefly in a starting role, making four starts (out of five overall appearances) while lowering his ERA and increasing his strikeout-per-nine rate ever so slightly. 

Stay tuned for more names to be added to this list. In the meantime, here's more content from our coverage of the Yankees 2020 MLB Draft class:

