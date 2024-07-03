New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Two Los Angeles Angels Players
The New York Yankees have a few areas they'll need to improve over the next few weeks heading into the trade deadline. After starting the season as the best team in baseball, they've regressed a bit, but this has also shown the front office ways they can improve the roster.
After all, this is a make-or-break campaign for the Yankees. Anything less than a World Series will be looked at as a failure and could cause massive changes to be made.
There have been rumored targets for New York, mostly players who play second, third, and first base. Due to the lack of production out of those positions this year, adding pieces to address those problems seems to be the wise thing to do.
Of the rumored trade targets, Luis Rengifo has been one for the past few months. David Schoenfield of ESPN was the latest to link him to the Yankees, saying he's one of the players they should trade for.
"It's not exactly accurate to say the Yankees need offense -- after all, only the Orioles are scoring more runs per game. It is fair to say, however, that the offense is heavily reliant on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto and could use depth. Besides first base, which we mentioned above, third base and second base have also been problem areas.
"Good luck finding upgrades there. One possible addition: Rengifo, who is hitting .317 with a .362 OBP. He's not really a .317 hitter, but he's a solid-average offensive player, can play third or second and is under team control through 2025."
Rengifo has been one of the best hitters in baseball and will make a contending team very happy in the next few weeks.
Schoenfield also added another Los Angeles Angels player, relief pitcher Carlos Estevez.
New York's bullpen was amongst the elite around the league but has recently struggled. And as a contending team, they can't have any bullpen struggles come October.
"The Angels could throw in closer Carlos Estevez, who hits free agency after the season, as the Yankees also need some bullpen depth. Rengifo and Estevez are making just over $11 million combined, but one-third of that is less than $4 million -- loose change for the Yankees."
The right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and has 27 strikeouts in 27.0 innings pitched. He's saved 16 games out of his 19 attempts after completing 31 of 35 in 2023.
If the Yankees could land both players for a good price, it'd be killing two birds with one stone.