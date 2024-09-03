New York Yankees Won't Rule Out Calling Up Top Prospect
After deciding against calling up their top prospect when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, theNew York Yankees are not ruling out adding Jasson Dominguez to help the team during the last month of the regular season.
Manager Aaron Boone met with reporters on Monday and left the door open for Dominguez to possibly still join the Yankees' roster after many fans were left shocked and even outraged that the 21-year-old was not a part of September call-ups for the Bronx Bombers.
"It's still very much in play," Boone said. "Just because it didn't happen on September 1 doesn't mean it won't happen at some point...That involves some tough decisions there for a guy that hasn't played a ton yet at the Triple-A level, let alone a week in the big leagues last season.
“Frankly, there’s probably no one higher on Jasson Dominguez than me. I think he’s going to be a great player in this league. I love the makeup, I love the person. All I can say is he’s very much in the mix right now but we’re not ready to make that move yet.”
Dominguez made his major league debut as a September call-up for the Yankees last season and showed promise. In eight games, "the Martian" batted .258 with a .980 OPS, four home runs and seven RBIs in 31 at-bats.
However, nine days after his promotion it was revealed that he had a torn UCL in his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery. This knocked him out of action until mid-May of 2024 when he began a rehab assignment. The Yankees activated the outfielder from the 60-day IL on June 12, but he landed back on the shelf on June 16 with an oblique strain.
As a result of missing significant time due to injuries in the past year, Dominguez has appeared in just one major league game this season for New York. This came on August 18 as he was selected as the 27th man for the Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers, but went 0-4 with three strikeouts. He was sent back down following the contest.
The outfielder though has produced in Triple-A for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as he's batting .298 with a .811 OPS, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 151 at-bats.
Although Dominguez is a natural center fielder, he has been playing left field in Triple-A in preparation of replacing Alex Verdugo at the major league level. That being said, the Yankees aren't ready to bench Verdugo for Dominguez, which is a big reason why they haven't promoted their No. 1 prospect yet.
With the Yankees holding onto a slim half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East, Dominguez's bat may be needed in the Yankees lineup to help them capture a division title. For now, he remains in the minors, but New York is not ruling out the possibility of calling him up in the near future.