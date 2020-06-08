NFL Stars the Yankees Have Selected in MLB Draft

When sifting through countless rounds of MLB Draft history, certain names stand out in the crowd.

There are the top prospects that went on to be perennial All-Stars and in some cases Hall of Famers. There's sleepers picked late in the draft that ascend to stardom despite critical scouting reports. Then, of course, there's highly-touted ballplayers that never panned out, fading away in the Minors or cutting their careers short due to injury.

An additional grouping of names falls in its own exclusive category. A handful of NFL stars have also been selected in past MLB Drafts. In fact, in Yankees history, there's five players that were picked up by New York that went on to establish themselves in the National Football League.

In chronological order, starting with an NFL legend, here are five football players to be drafted by the Yankees:

John Elway

2nd round, 52nd overall (1981)

While John Elway never played in the Major Leagues, his performance with the Yankees' Class A affiliate in 1982 is proof he could've been a contributor at the big-league level.

After the future Hall of Fame quarterback was selected by New York in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft – No. 52 overall – he played 42 games with the Oneonta Yankees of the New York-Pennsylvania League. Not only was Elway perfect defensively in the outfield – maintaining a spotless fielding percentage to go along with eight assists – but he posted a team-leading .318 batting average.

As the story goes, after Elway was picked first overall by the Baltimore Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft, he used his baseball career to negotiate a trade to the Broncos. What came next was 16 seasons as Denver's QB, winning two Super Bowls and an MVP Award along the way.

Bo Jackson

2nd round, 50th overall (1982)

Bo Jackson never donned pinstripes, but the Yankees were the first team to select him in the MLB Draft.

New York used its second-round pick in 1982 to pick Jackson who was a high school prospect at the time. He elected to attend Auburn University to play both football and baseball and wound up making his presence felt in both the NFL and MLB just a few years later.

The Kansas City Royals nabbed Jackson in the fourth round of the 1986 MLB Draft, his third time picked. The outfielder made his big-league debut later that same season. He was also the first overall selection in the '86 NFL Draft and went on to rush for 2,782 yards across four seasons in football.

It's worth noting, not only was Jackson selected just 11 picks after Barry Bonds (who would later be a first-round pick after attending Arizona State), but he was selected one slot ahead of future Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.

Deion Sanders

30th round, 781st overall (1988)

Prime Time in the Bronx? Yankees fans had two seasons of Deion Sanders in pinstripes, stretching from 1989 through 1990.

Sanders was a late-round selection for the Bombers in '88 but ended up with the big-league club the following year. Across nine seasons at the Major League level, the center fielder compiled 558 hits and stole 186 bags. He went on to play for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds for four seasons each.

On the gridiron, Sanders was an all-time great defensive back. The No. 5 overall pick (in the 1989 NFL Draft) played 14 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Daunte Culpepper

26th round, 730th overall (1995)

Daunte Culpepper had the skills to make throws from the outfield. Instead, he wound up throwing passes to the likes of Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss in Minnesota.

After the Yankees used its 26th-round pick on him in 1995, Culpepper elected to play college football at the University of Central Florida. He was the No. 11 selection in the '99 NFL Draft, kicking off a solid stretch as the Vikings' quarterback.

When it was all set and done, Culpepper played 11 seasons in the NFL, throwing a total of 149 touchdown passes.

Brandon Weeden

2nd round, 71st overall (2002)

For an extended period of time, it looked like Brandon Weeden was poised to be a Major League pitcher.

The Yankees picked the right-hander out of high school in the 2002 MLB Draft. Just one year later, after one-plus season in the lower levels of the Bombers' farm system, New York dealt the prospect to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for righty Kevin Brown.

Weeden remained in the Minors for a few more years before he retired to play QB at Oklahoma State. He was the Cleveland Browns' first-round selection in 2012 – at No. 11 overall – and has played four seasons in the NFL.

Honorable mentions

Drew Henson

3rd round, 97th overall (1998)

Drew Henson is another player to appear in an NFL and MLB game – although his careers in each league were quite brief.

The Yankees selected the third baseman out of high school in 1998. Henson worked his way up to the big leagues across the next four seasons, debuting in 2001. There, he appeared in three games and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

The following season, he was called up again for five more games. Henson registered his first (and what turned out to be his only) big-league base hit in his eighth career game, a single up the middle.

Henson transitioned to football as a sixth-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. In two separate seasons, the QB attempted a total of 20 passes.

Charlie Ward

18th round, 507th overall (1994)

Talk about a multi-sport athlete. Charlie Ward famously won the Heisman Trophy at Florida State, played point guard for the New York Knicks and was selected twice in the MLB Draft.

Although he didn't sign either time, the Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers both used late-round picks on the former high school ballplayer.

Russell Wilson

Acquired via trade in 2018

Both the Rockies and Orioles drafted Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson before he began his NFL career.

Almost a decade later, after Wilson had grown into one of the best at his position in the league, the Yankees made a trade with the Texas Rangers to acquire the second baseman.

Although he's never played in a regular season big-league game, Wilson has worked out with the Bombers at Spring Training in 2018 and 2019. He even stepped into the box against Atlanta Braves' southpaw Max Fried a year ago – he struck out swinging in his one at-bat.

