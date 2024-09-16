NL Contender Surprisingly Expected to Bid for Yankees' Juan Soto in Free Agency
The most sought-after free agent this upcoming offseason will be current New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto.
A June 11 article from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel asked 28 MLB executives what they expected Soto's contract to look like (for both years and money), and the average of their projections was 11.6 years and $482.5 million, which makes for a $41.4 million average annual value (AAV).
Not every MLB team will be willing to fork over that much money to secure Soto's services. Among those that would likely be willing are the Yankees, the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants, and the Toronto Blue Jays; all four of which have been listed as teams expected to make a push at signing Soto this offseason.
Although a September 15 article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale added another team into the fray who hasn't been commonly listed in the impending Soto sweepstakes.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies," Nightengale wrote.
The Phillies are the new kids on the block, so to speak, in what's sure to be a major bidding war for Soto. While Philadelphia already boasts a star-studded roster and appears to be a serious World Series contender this year, their coming up short this postseason (like they did last year) could compel them to sign Soto to complement Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and the many other top-tier players they have.
While Soto joining Philadelphia would be an easier pill for Yankees fans to swallow than if he was to join the Mets or an AL East foe, they'd prefer he remain in navy pinstripes next season and beyond.