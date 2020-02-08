Which Non-Roster Pitchers Have The Best Shot to Make The Yankees' Big-League Roster in 2020?

After James Paxton's injury news, let's revisit the list of non-roster pitchers who received an invite to Major League Spring Training this year – watch Max Goodman's breakdown from last week, as he provides some background information on each of the eight hurlers who will report to Tampa on Wednesday.

The Yankees' Spring Training roster is set. A total of 59 players will be making their way to New York's facilities this week – pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 12, while the remaining position players will suit up for the first time five days later.

Each member of the Bombers' 40-man roster will be in attendance and last week, the club announced who will be joining them. 19 non-roster players received an invite to this year's Major League Spring Training, headlined by a slew of veterans and notable prospects.

Among the 19 individuals fighting for a roster spot this spring, eight are pitchers – it's the position with the most representation on this list.

Six right-handers and two lefties will get reps against big-league hitters this spring and although they don't currently have a place on the 40-man roster, all eyes will be on their performances.

This offseason, New York's bullpen has gotten thinner. Not only did Dellin Betances depart, signing a one-year pact with the New York Mets, but the Bombers traded away Nestor Cortes Jr., Chance Adams and Stephen Tarpley this winter after designating the three arms for assignment.

Those three relievers alone accounted for 116.2 innings pitched in 2019. The health of returning hurlers, and the addition of Gerrit Cole, will evidently ease the bullpen's workload -- nonetheless, adding depth in the 'pen ranks high among the remaining items on the Yankees offseason to-do list.

Which pitchers in this grouping of non-roster players has the best shot to make an appearance in the Majors in 2020? Let's break it down.

Those with experience

Five of these eight pitchers invited to Major League Spring Training have spent significant time at the big-league level.

Dan Otero, 34, is the oldest and most experienced of the bunch. In eight seasons, the right-hander has tossed 403.2 innings, all in relief -- he's posted an excellent career 3.39 ERA across those 358 games.

In the best season of his career – 2016 with Cleveland – the righty had his lowest single-season ERA (1.53), his highest output of WAR (2.6) in a single campaign and the highest tally of strikeouts (57) in one season. He also gathered invaluable experience pitching in the postseason, surrendering just two runs across six appearances in the midst of the Indians' World Series run.

In 2019, however, Otero pitched in only 25 games – it was the lowest total of innings pitched he's experienced since his rookie season in 2012. The right-hander spent significant time over the summer on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

If the Yankees stumble upon a 2016 or 2017 version of Otero, he could absolutely be an asset for them this year out of the 'pen.

Another veteran option is Luis Avilán, who spent the 2019 season in Flushing with the New York Mets. Avilán is also entering his ninth season in the Majors, but has the potential to be even more valuable for New York because he's a lefty.

Across 340.2 innings in his career, Avilán has an admirable 3.28 ERA. When he faces left-handed hitters, however, he's at his best.

The 30-year-old has held lefties stepping into the box to a .203 batting average (120-for-590) over his eight years with five different teams. In 2019, he was nearly unhittable against left-handed batters, limiting them to a .102 mark (5-for-49) in 45 appearances.

If he can continue to excel in that respect, with one year of experience already on the mound in the Big Apple, Yankees fans could certainly see him in the Bronx as well.

At this moment, the only left-handed relievers on the Yankees 40-man roster are Jordan Montgomery (who is returning from Tommy John surgery), closer Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. Britton had a resurgent season in 2019 at the tail end of the Yanks' bullpen and is poised to play a major role alongside Chapman in 2020.

Montgomery could be a long-relief option, but may also be utilized as a starter now that James Paxton is sidelined for the first three-to-four months of the year.

Familiar faces

Speaking of southpaws, former Yankees' reliever Tyler Lyons received an invite to Yankees' Spring Training as a non-roster invitee.

Lyons pitched in pinstripes in 2019 in a total of 11 games -- he had joined the club late in the year, finishing the regular season with a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched. He was practically immaculate in the postseason, however, striking out four of the five hitters he faced across two playoff outings.

Similar to Lyons, David Hale also will be in attendance at big-league camp this spring after appearing with the club in 2019. The right-hander missed a chunk of time at the end of the season with a lumbar spine strain but still was able to compile a solid season – he posted a 3-0 record with two saves and a 3.11 ERA (37.2 innings pitched and 13 earned runs allowed) across 20 relief appearances.

When given the opportunity, Hale proved his ability to stay effective on the mound for more than one inning as well. In 13 of his 20 games played, he pitched 2.0 innings or more – tempting in the Yankees' 'pen considering Major League Baseball's new innings rule for relievers: beginning in 2020, relief pitchers must face at least three batters each time they take the mound -- barring injury or the end of an inning.

Plus, in Paxton's absence, every fifth day may result in less innings pitched from whoever starts. Perhaps a player like Hale can hold a lead and bridge the gap to the Yankees' dynamic back-end relievers, so the club can close the door in the late innings.

Prospects with potential

Other than Deivi García – who is already on the 40-man roster – not many other pitching prospects in the Yankees' farm system have been talked about as much as Clarke Schmidt.

New York's 2017 first-round pick is currently the club's No. 2 prospect according to Baseball America and ranked as the Yankees' fifth prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The right-hander excelled in Double-A this past season – although it's a small sample size, Schmidt surrendered just five runs across three starts and 19 innings pitched (good for a 2.37 ERA).

Alongside Schmidt, righties Alexander Vizcaíno and Domingo Acevado are also among the Yankees' non-roster invitees. Vizcaíno is New York's No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America.

A standout performance this spring could be a catalyst for a big-league appearance down the road – although youth and inexperience likely tip the scales toward the veterans on this list. Schmidt turns 24 this month, while Vizcaíno is the oldest of the trio of prospects (and appeared in Triple-A in 2019).

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees